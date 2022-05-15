Arrests and citations

May 2

• Melanie Ray Turner, 46, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud.

• Taylor Kent Bullock, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Nicholas Eugene Nelson, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance x2; failure to appear; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Dwayne David Schwarz, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear; failure to pay fines.

• Misty Dawn Hayes, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 3

• Henry Leroy Pogue, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Nicole Marie Buckmaster, 28, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

May 4

• Brandon Deshawn Macklin, 28, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Joseph Berry Mock, 54, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Edward H Yarberry, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt/warrant service FTP.

May 5

• Solymar Palacio, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 6

• Isaac Nathaniel Celis, 24, arrested in connection with battery - third degree.

May 7

• Jasmine Michelle Sanders-Crow, 28, arrested in connection with shoplifting.

• Jeffrey Alan Wilson, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Jasmine Michelle Sanders-Crow, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering; residential burglary -- commercial burglary.

• Jeffrey Alan Wilson, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering; residential burglary -- commercial burglary.

• Kiara Michelle Williams, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property; robbery; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton 37, arrested in connection with breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds.

• Gabriella Florentina Davey, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; felony warrant.

• Misty Lynn Melton, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 8

• Toby Justin Cox, 52, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Julio Alvarao Emmanuel Ruiz-Cilio, 23, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Beau James Smith, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Douglas Perle Reeves, 62, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.