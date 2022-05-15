Arrests and citations

May 2
• Melanie Ray Turner, 46, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud.
• Taylor Kent Bullock, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Nicholas Eugene Nelson, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance x2; failure to appear; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
• Dwayne David Schwarz, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear; failure to pay fines.
• Misty Dawn Hayes, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
May 3
• Henry Leroy Pogue, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Nicole Marie Buckmaster, 28, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
May 4
• Brandon Deshawn Macklin, 28, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Joseph Berry Mock, 54, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Edward H Yarberry, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt/warrant service FTP.
May 5
• Solymar Palacio, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
May 6
• Isaac Nathaniel Celis, 24, arrested in connection with battery - third degree.
May 7
• Jasmine Michelle Sanders-Crow, 28, arrested in connection with shoplifting.
• Jeffrey Alan Wilson, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Jasmine Michelle Sanders-Crow, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering; residential burglary -- commercial burglary.
• Jeffrey Alan Wilson, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering; residential burglary -- commercial burglary.
• Kiara Michelle Williams, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property; robbery; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Ruth Ann Fullerton 37, arrested in connection with breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds.
• Gabriella Florentina Davey, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; felony warrant.
• Misty Lynn Melton, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
May 8
• Toby Justin Cox, 52, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Julio Alvarao Emmanuel Ruiz-Cilio, 23, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Beau James Smith, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Douglas Perle Reeves, 62, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.