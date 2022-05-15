Board approves Somerset addition permit

The planning commission approved the final plat development permit for the Somerset addition during Tuesday's planning commission meeting.

Planning commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the permit with Commissioner Ted Song absent. The permit will go before the city board June 7.

The presented permit was submitted to finalize Phase I of the Somerset addition, creating 75 new single-family lots for the subdivision at the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street, said Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

In a staff report prepared by Rhoads on April 12, the proposal is to subdivide 25.7 acres to create the 75 single-family lots, which conforms to the preliminary plat approved in 2019.

Changes to the original permit include cutting off the hammerhead ends to streets because the second phase has already been approved as a preliminary plat and it didn't make sense to put in hammerhead ends just to tear them out three months later in order to build a new street, Rhoads said.

Another change to the subdivision is to move the detention pond to the far northeast corner of the property, Rhoads said.

Staff recommended approval of the permit with four stated conditions, Rhoads said. Since the subdivision is not finished , the developer is allowed to post a performance bond for the remaining work that's required in the subdivision, Rhoads said.

The condition would be that the bond would be delivered to the city by May 27, Rhoads said. If the applicant can finish enough work to complete the subdivision beforehand the applicant can get a final inspection and then that would render the condition moot, Rhoads said.

Secondly, the applicant is required to file the plat within 45 days at the Benton County Circuit Clerk and provide the filed copy to the city within 45 days and the third condition is to submit a two-year maintenance bond prior to releasing of the performance bond, Rhoads said.

The last condition is there needs to be a deed restriction placed on Lots 60 and 75 to prevent vehicular access directly to Kenwood Street to alleviate traffic on Kenwood Street, Rhoads said.

No public comment was offered during the meeting. Commissioner Kevin Williams asked about the restricted lots and if Lots 57, 58 and 59 would have individual driveways to Kenwood Street. Rhoads told Williams that those lots would have individual driveways.

Commissioner Katie Rennard said asked if there would be other roads built that would allow people to access U.S. Highway 412 from different roads along the 412 corridor. Rhoads told Rennard that East Simon Sager Avenue and Timothy Street would provide access to 412.

Commissioner Tom Montgomery asked if there were any plans to widen Kenwood Street. City Engineer Justin Bland said the city does have a grant through ArDOT to help improve Kenwood Street.

The planning commissioners also approved and heard the following items:

• Regular meeting minutes for the April 12 regular meeting.

Development permits

• Special use development permit for 415 S. Maxwell St. This item will go before the city board June 7.

• Special use development permit for 200 S. College St. This item will go before the city board June 7.

• Comprehensive plan monthly update for April 2022.

Staff approved permits

• Lot consolidation development permit for 215 W. Tahlequah St. This item went before the city board for easements on May 3.

• Lot split development permit for the 2700 block to 3000 block of South Waukesha Road. This item went before the city board for easements on May 3.

• Lot line adjustment permit south of the 23000 block of Raines Road. No easements required.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 2700 and 2750 East Kenwood St. This item is estimated to go before the city board for easements on May 17.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 305 E. Tahlequah St. and 522 N. Madison St. This item went before the city board for easements on May 3.