Champions for those in need

Photo submitted Steve Wilmott (left), was awarded a medallion by Civitan International, from Civitan Club President Dixie Shoptaw on Thursday, May 5. Wilmott received the award for having 25 years as a member in good standing. Wilmott has held several offices which include president and treasurer and he and his wife Denise also personally support the club as Civitan Champions. Wilmott's employer Grand Savings Bank is also a Civilian Champion. A Civitan Champion is a business or individual that pays a sponsorship fee of $175.00 per year. Their logo or name is on an indoor and outdoor banner shown at all events, as well as on the place setting for the Civitan Soup Sampler.

Photo submitted Jayme Vaughan (left), received a VIP award from Civitan international. Vaughan received the award from Civitan Club President Dixie Shoptaw on Thursday, May 5. Vaughan's award stands for Very Involved Person for scheduling the club's Zoom meetings and supporting them through her employer Arvest Bank. A Civitan Champion is a business or individual that pays a sponsorship fee of $175.00 per year. Their logo or name is on an indoor and outdoor banner shown at all events, as well as on the place setting for the Civitan Soup Sampler.

Photo submitted Jerry Cavness (left), was awarded a medallion from Civitan International for having 30 years a member in good standing. Cavness received the award from Civitan Club President Dixie Shoptaw on Thursday, May 5. Cavness' wife Valerie supports the club through her business Morris Tax Service. A Civitan Champion is a business or individual that pays a sponsorship fee of $175.00 per year. Their logo or name is on an indoor and outdoor banner shown at all events, as well as on the place setting for the Civitan Soup Sampler.

