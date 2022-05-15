Directors to hear rezoning ordinance

City directors will hear the second reading of Ordinance 22-12 regarding the rezoning of the 2600 block of North Country Club Road during Tuesday's city board meeting.

The ordinance calls for that portion of North Country Club Road to be rezoned from I-1 (Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway commercial) and R-2 (Residential medium), according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

Rhoads initially presented Ordinance 22-12 during the city board meeting May 3 and said the I-1 zone would have two portions of Lot 7 in the industrial park rezoned to R-2 and one would be rezoned to C-2.

Planning commissioners reviewed the rezoning application during the meeting April 12, according to a staff report prepared by Rhoads on April 13. The commissioners recommended approval of the permit by a vote of 7-0, the report states.

"I just remember when this was all industrial zone," City Director David Allen said during the May 3 meeting. "We had hoped that both sides of the street would have been industry years ago, but when you have more homes coming (and) more residents moving here than industry you got to do what you got to do."

Rhoads confirmed this area was industrial but the owner was never able to sell the land to different people but none of it came to fruition. The land does have an emerging residential area with the Endura Park subdivision to the north, and then Mission Hills and Nottingham further north.

"It makes sense to allow additional residential in these areas," Rhoads said. "That's kind of already an emerging land use along this corridor."

City directors will also vote on and hear the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the May 3 meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 2700 and 2750 East Kenwood Street.

• Dedication of utility easements for 1995 Hwy 412 East.

• Budget amendment in the amount of $43,000 for the purchase of a Ventrac mower.

• Budget amendment for the 2022 Police Department Salaries and Wages. The overtime budget is to reflect the 2022 budgeted revenues of $47,100 from Government Grants.

• Resolution 28-22 regarding a grant application from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for an 80/20 Transportation Alternatives Program grant for a sidepath on Progress Avenue.

• Resolution 29-22 concerning a grant application from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for an 80/20 Transportation Alternatives Program grant for a sidepath on West Harvard Street from Carl Street to Mount Olive Street.

• Resolution 30-22 regarding a grant application from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for an 80/20 Recreational Trails Program grant for the rehabilitation of a section of the Dogwood Springs Trail near the La-Z-Boy Baseball/Softball Complex.

• Resolution 31-22 concerning the setting of a hearing date for Right-of-Way vacation for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street.

• Landowner agreement contract with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) in an amount not to exceed $158,000 for Sager Creek streambank restoration.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-13 regarding the review of the current noise ordinance on its first reading.

Staff reports

• Administrator's report