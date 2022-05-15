Obituaries

Russell Luper

Russell Blair Luper, 63, of Kansas, Okla., died Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home.

He was born March 26, 1959 in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Delbert Gene Luper and Joyce Corinne (Blair) Luper.

He worked for many years in construction in the housing and remodel fields.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, son Christopher Luper and brother Dwayne Luper.

He is survived by his children, Sarah Luper-Johnson and husband Ricky, Shonda Borges and husband Rodger, Jessica Luper and fiancé Johnny, and Jason Luper; brothers, Rod Luper, Boyd Luper, Dwight Luper, and Mark Luper; sisters, Cathy Lawson, and Holly Harding; 20 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many other loved ones.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Winkler

Linda Gail Winkler, 66, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 12, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Nov. 28, 1955, in Siloam Springs to John Sisk and Reba Sisk.

She married her husband Alvin Winkler in Bentonville on Dec. 16, 1988. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.

She is preceded by her parents, two brothers, Jimmy Sisk and Charles Sisk, and one grandchild, Vanesa Retana.

She is survived by her husband Alvin of the home; two daughters, Megan Mason and husband Nicholas of Garfield, Arkansas, and Tabitha Retana and husband Silvano of Sulphur, Louisiana; one brother, Bruce Sisk; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Yell Cemetery in the Robinson Community, Ark.

