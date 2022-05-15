Panthers fall to Maumelle in opening round

Maumelle scored on a header off a throw-in with nearly 13 minutes left in the first half, and the Hornets would ride that one goal to a 1-0 victory over Siloam Springs in the opening round of the Class 5A state soccer tournament on Thursday at the Union County Soccer Complex in El Dorado.

The Panthers had plenty of scoring chances, including one goal that was called back.

"State soccer is a game of crucial moments," said Siloam Springs coach Luke Shoemaker. "Most matches come down to one or two of those. We happen to give up a throw-in header and miss chances in the six (yard box). Both teams played their tails off and kudos to Maumelle for taking advantage of that crucial moment."

The loss ends Siloam Springs' season at 13-4-4 overall. Siloam Springs went 10-2-2 and finished second in the 5A-West Conference.

"This team had a heck of season and I am extremely proud of them," Shoemaker said. "They always played hard, always competed, and always did everything I asked of them.

Prior to the state tournament, Shoemaker informed the Panthers that he was resigning his position as head boys soccer coach, which he has held since 2019, but will still be employed with the school district.

In four seasons, the Panthers have gone 51-15-6 under Shoemaker, including 32-8-2 in 5A-West play.

The Panthers went 18-6 (11-3) in Shoemaker's first season in 2019, advancing to the Class 5A state finals, where they lost to Russellville 1-0.

Siloam Springs was 4-1-2 overall in 2020 when the covid-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.

Siloam Springs went 16-4 (11-3) in 2021, losing in the state quarterfinals.

Also, assistant coach and former SSHS star James Pollard announced his resignation and is moving out of state.