SSRH nationally recognized

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital was honored on Tuesday by receiving an "A" grade from the Leapfrog Group for Spring 2022.

The national distinction recognizes Northwest Health's achievements in protecting patients from harm or error in the hospital, according to a press release from Northwest Health.

Two other Northwest Health facilities Northwest Health Medical Center -- Bentonville and Northwest Health Medical Center -- Springdale also received "A" grades from Leapfrog, the release states.

"Our care teams are doing an amazing job fulfilling our purpose to help people heal and live healthier by providing safe, high-quality and compassionate care,"" said Chris York, market chief executive officer at Northwest Health. ""I am proud of our teams for delivering loving care to Northwest Arkansas."

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a letter grade of "A," "B," "C," "D," pr "F," to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm, the release states.

Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients, the release states. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public, the release states. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring, the release states.

"As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Northwest Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group.

To view Northwest Health's full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital visit HosptialSafetyGrade.org.