Sutulovich takes third in shot put at Meet of Champs

Senior Jace Sutulovich was Siloam Springs' lone representative in the Meet of Champions on Wednesday at Cyclone Stadium in Russellville.

Sutulovich, the two-time Class 5A state champion in the shot put, finished third overall in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 1 inch. Devyn Steingisser of Bryant took first place at 53-5, while Mark Welch of Camden Fairview was second at 52-9.75.

Sutulovich, who finished Class 5A state runner-up in the discus on May 6, finished eighth in the discus at the Meet of Champions with a throw of 141-2.

"Like last year it was the most competitive meet of the season with great competitors from all over the state," Sutulovich said. "It's always fun to get to compete against a group of guys like that who have and continue to compete at a high level."

Sutulovich, who signed to play football at Air Force, said he scratched on his first throw in the shot put, which he said was his longest throw of the day and looked to be well more than 54 feet.

"Wasn't necessarily the way I wanted to end my high school athletic career," Sutulovich said. "I had hoped to hit a new PR of 55-2 plus, but it just wasn't in the cards."

His personal record in the shot put was 55-2, which he hit at Pea Ridge on April 7.

Sutulovich's personal record in the discus is 155-10, which he threw at Broken Arrow (Okla.) High School.

"Discus wa also very impressive and competitive," he said. "I owe my success to everyone who has supported me through my high school athletic career, my parents, coaches, teammates and friends."