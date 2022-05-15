Turner, Maday announce engagement

Cassandra Turner of Siloam Springs and Matthew Maday of Chicago, Ill., announce their engagement.

Turner is the daughter of Bo Turner of Siloam Springs and Kimberly (Knight) Bunch of Stilwell, Okla.

She is the granddaughter of Gary and Kathy Turner of Siloam Springs. She is a marine biologist graduating from Hawaii Pacific University. She is a PADI-certified open water scuba diver and has deployed on numerous NOAA research expeditions.

Maday is the son of Susan and the late Glen Maday of Chicago. He graduated from Columbia College. He owns software companies in multiple countries, is a published author, named on several patents, and taught at Columbia College.

The couple arealso top-ranked ultra runners in the world.

They will be married June 5 at the L'Hort De Fontunyo in Arnes, Spain. They will honeymoon in Venice and make their home between Sophia, Bulgaria and Calaceite, Spain at their olive farm.