Hallelujah

There's been no holding back for Halle Hernandez and her senior soccer season.

Coming off of a torn ACL in her left knee -- an injury that forced her to miss the last 11 games of the 2021 season -- Hernandez has been one of the Lady Panthers' top offensive players.

Manning the forward position at the top of the Siloam Springs' attack, Hernandez has scored 17 goals and tallied 10 assists for Siloam Springs (20-3), which has won 17 straight games and will play at noon Friday against Searcy in the Class 5A state championship game in Benton.

And Hernandez is a big reason why the Lady Panthers are making their first trip to the state finals since 2018.

"I'm so proud of Halle for fighting her way back this year," said Siloam Springs girls coach Abby Ray. "She is a great captain and leader for us. She has the ability to motivate her teammates in a way I haven't seen from many players. Halle brings a joy to everyone around her."

Hernandez was having a nice junior season in before she went down with a knee injury on March 30, 2021. Prior to that, she had scored five goals and recorded two assists in a span of eight games after joining the team late at the conclusion of basketball season.

The injury, along with the reconstructive surgery and rehab were not easy, she said.

"It's definitely been a challenge," Hernandez said. "After I was told that I actually tore my ACL my first thought was that I was never going to be the same player. The pain that came with the surgery and the recovery was hard and painful, but with the support of family, friends, and most importantly the help of (athletic trainers Brian) Nitz and Ashlyn (Hill). It gave me faith that I would comeback stronger. It's definitely changed me as a player and person in general. I see things differently now."

What are some things Hernandez sees differently, specifically?

"I play every game like if it's my last," she said. "I make sure to stretch well and make sure my body feels good to play to avoid other injuries."

Her attitude has gone beyond soccer as well.

"I have changed my perspective about life in general," she said. "Living by having a little faith can take you through any obstacle in life as long as you don't give up. My injury has definitely made me more patient as a person. Sitting back and not being able to help out my team last year really gave the motivation to come back strong for them, just doing everything I can on and off the field and even putting in the work when no one is watching is why I feel like I came back ready to play."

Hernandez got off to a strong start, scoring five goals in the first four games of the season.

She went five games straight without scoring, but then scored in five straight games. In the next to last game of the season, Hernandez had a hat trick at Van Buren. Her 17 goals rank second on the team behind Jetta Broquard's 28, while her 10 assists are third best behind Broquard's 14 and Karen Flores' 11.

Hernandez' season hasn't gone unnoticed either.

"Many opposing coaches have commented on how Halle plays the center forward position so well," Ray said. "She plays with heart and creativity that can't be matched."

All in all, it's been an enjoyable season for the senior.

"It's been so much fun, most definitely my favorite year and not only because it's my senior year but because of my teammates and coaches," Hernandez said. "All the memories we have made as a team is something I will cherish forever. They are like my second family and being able to play for them has been the best part."

And there's one more job to do Friday in Benton in the state championship game, and Hernandez is ready for it.

"I'm more than excited," she said. "Honestly just blessed that I'm healthy and get to be part of this team. It feels like a dream because ever since I was a little kid I would picture myself playing for a state championship and getting a ring, and now that I have a chance to do that after not being able to the past couple of years is crazy to me. ... Definitely looking forward to playing the sport I love one last time with my teammates while getting coached by the best coaches."