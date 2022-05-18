Junior high track athletes earn awards

Photo submitted
Ninth-grade track awards went to (from left) Reese Sutulovich (Heart of a Panther), Avah Duncan (Outstanding Field Event Athlete) and Bailey Church (Outstanding Runner). Not pictured Geo Flores (Heart of a Panther), Mikey McKinley (Outstanding Field Event Athlete) and Tommy Seitz (Outstanding Runner).
Siloam Springs junior high track athletes recently received awards for the 2022 season at City Lake.
Photo submitted Eighth-grader track awards went to (from left) Jack O’Brien (Outstanding Field Event Athlete), Mason Short ( Heart of a Panther), Haley Janes (Outstanding Field Event Athlete), Addison Harris (Outstanding Runner), Chance Cunningham (Outstanding Runner), not pictured Norah Perkins (Heart of a Panther).
Photo submitted The following Siloam Springs junior high track athletes made all-Northwest Arkansas Conference by placing first through fourth place at the eighth- or ninth-grade conference meet. Pictured are (front from left) Sebastian Romero, Jack O’Brien, Daniel Alfaro, Chance Cunningham, Mason Short, Max Carter; (middle) Gaige Thompson, Boone Eldridge, Anna Jimna, Haley Janes, Amelie Seauve, Morgan Jones; and (back) John Coffey, Story Castagna, Cenzi Johnson, Addison Harris, Reese Sutulovich and Avah Duncan.
Photo submitted The following Siloam Springs junior high track athletes placed in the top eight at the ninth-grade conference meet: (Front) Addison Harris, Anna Jimna, Morgan Jones, Amelie Seauve and Gaige Thompson. (Back) Avah Duncan, Reese Sutulovich, Cenzi Johnson, John Coffey , Daniel Alfaro, Mason short, Chance Cunningham, Jack O’Brien and Sebastian Romero.
Photo submitted Seventh-grade awards were (from left) Morgan Jones (Heart of a Panther), Amelie Seauve (Outstanding Field Event Athlete), Sawyer Smith (Outstanding Runner), Gaige Thompson (Outstanding Runner), Cooper Bunker (Heart of a Panther), not pictured Corbin Allen (Outstanding Field Event Athlete).
