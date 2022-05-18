Junior high track athletes earn awards

Photo submitted The following Siloam Springs junior high track athletes made all-Northwest Arkansas Conference by placing first through fourth place at the eighth- or ninth-grade conference meet. Pictured are (front from left) Sebastian Romero, Jack O’Brien, Daniel Alfaro, Chance Cunningham, Mason Short, Max Carter; (middle) Gaige Thompson, Boone Eldridge, Anna Jimna, Haley Janes, Amelie Seauve, Morgan Jones; and (back) John Coffey, Story Castagna, Cenzi Johnson, Addison Harris, Reese Sutulovich and Avah Duncan.

