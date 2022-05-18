LETTER: Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2022 is Monday, May 30. For many this is considered the "unofficial" start to summer and as such it is a popular holiday to enjoy the outdoors with picnics and other such activities. Everyone enjoys a three-day break known as Memorial Day weekend. However, Memorial Day weekend is about so much more than grilling burgers and homemade ice cream. Monday the 30th marks a thoughtful day of observance, remembering and thanking millions of Americans in uniform who gave their lives for this country. But how did this all come about? Well for many folks Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day and served as a reembrace of those that died in military service for the United States of America. Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971, but has been previously observed in an unofficial capacity for quite some time.

I hope you will join Siloam Post 29 of the American Legion as we host two different events that will allow you and your families to take pause and be involved in the remembrance of the military men and women that died for the cause of our freedoms. On Saturday, May 21, at 10 am there will be a brief program at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs to honor more than 850 deceased Veterans. Family members and friends will place a U.S.A. flag at each of these Veteran gravesites. This is an activity that all ages can be involved in.

On Memorial Day, May 30, there will a meaningful program at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) at 10 a.m. Our guest speaker is State Representative Delia Haak, along with comments from Mayor Judy Nation and members of Post 29. Everyone is encouraged and welcome to attend both of these special memorial services.

For God and country!

Jerry Cavness Commander-Elect

Siloam Post 29