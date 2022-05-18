Main Event swinging into Siloam Springs on Friday

After a two-year hiatus, the Main Event is back and will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Park House Kitchen + Bar.

The Main Event is Main Street Siloam Springs' annual fundraiser, according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator and Farmers Market manager for Main Street Siloam Springs. The theme for this year's Main Event is "Swingin' in the Springs," Trinidad said.

Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, is the headlining sponsor of the Main Event, Trinidad said. Simmons Foods is the event's gold sponsor, Grand Savings Bank is the silver sponsor, the Park House is the bronze sponsor and Creekside Taproom and Ivory Bill Brewing will serve as the beverage sponsor, Trinidad said.

There will be drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres and swing dancing with live music from Jenny and the Soul Shakers, Trinidad said. Tickets will cost $45 per person or $80 per couples and all proceeds from the event will benefit downtown revitalization through the work of Main Street Siloam Springs Inc., said Trinidad.

"We are excited to be back 'in person', after two years of virtual events, to celebrate downtown Siloam Springs and the love and care Main Street Siloam Springs pours into it," Trinidad said.

A live and silent auction will also take place that day, Trinidad said. The live auction will be held during the Main Event, Trinidad said.

Participants will be able to view and bid on the items beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday and winners will be notified of their win by Main Street Siloam Springs, Trinidad said.

Anyone wishing to participate in the silent auction may do so by visiting Event.Gives/mainevent2022 or text "themainevent2022" to 843-606-5995 to set up an account, Trinidad said.

This will be the first in-person Main Event to be held in two years, Trinidad said. The Main Event for 2020 and 2021 was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.