Panthers to play spring game Thursday

The Siloam Springs football program will conclude its spring practices with a spring game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Panther Stadium.

Around 70 varsity Panthers are expected to participate in what is going to be an "offensive versus defense" type scrimmage, according to coach Brandon Craig.

"It will be a lot of kids gettings a lot of reps," Craig said. "It probably won't look too pretty. We're still a work in progress with a lot of young faces."

The game will count at the Panthers' ninth practice of the spring. It originally was going to be held on Friday and count as the 10th practice, but the spring game was moved ahead one day to accomodate girls soccer playing in the state championship game in Benton on Friday.

Gates to Panther Stadium will open at 6 p.m.

The team will begin warming up around 6:30 p.m.

The band and cheerleaders will perform, and the national anthem will be played around 6:55 p.m.

A 15-minute running clock first quarter will begin around 7:15 p.m. for varsity players.

Junior varsity players will play a good portion of the second quarter.

There is rising eighth- and ninth-graders skill 7 on 7 competitions and an offensive line challenge around halftime, followed by a play script.

The second half will have a 20-minute running clock.

Craig said there likely won't be any special teams since a lot of the specialists just came back from soccer.

Overall Craig said it's been a good spring for the Panthers.

"I think it's been really productive," he said. "Lot of young kids we've been trying to get reps. That's been very helpful. We've still got a ways to go. Spring football can be hit or miss. For the ones that have been here it's beeen benefifical. For the other guys it's still been good for them. Overall what I take away from it is we're on the football field getting reps and it gvies us chance to get ahead of where we were."