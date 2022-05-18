Sign in
Special graduation section

by Graham Thomas | May 18, 2022 at 5:28 a.m.
See inside today's issue of the Herald-Leader for our special graduation section, honoring the Siloam Springs Class of 2022. The Panthers are set to graduate at 11 a.m. Saturday in Barnhill Arena on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Special graduation section

