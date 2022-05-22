Arrests and citations

May 9
• Jack Randell Sawyers Jr, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Raquiz Quantel Junior, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Linda Davna Camarillo, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Rachel N Koff, 39, arrested in connection with probation violation.
May 10
• Ronda L. Peal, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 52, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Reginald Eugene Seabron, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jenifer Andrea Freeman, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Megan Nicole Hanson, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Alexis Geovany Fernandez-Salgado, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Tammy Joe Martinez, 25, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Jason Dwayne Pack, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Bridgett Dian Pack, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
May 11
• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Ray Payne, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Douglas Perle Reeves, 62, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Eric Sean Billbe, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.
May 12
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Dwayne Carl Moss, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Anne Millican, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jimmy Ray Van Winkle, 53, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Phosay P Pathoumthong, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
May 13
• Roger Daniel Jackson, 32, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct.
• David Perez-Neri, 35, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.
• Leah Ann Krug, 58, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 19, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.
May 14
• Mary Ann Barber, 55, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Cecil Junior Sixkiller Jr, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear x5.
• Jesse Palacio, 31, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; theft of property.
• Christine Marie Carlyle, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.
May 15
• Darien Kade Hebison, 21, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- second degree/risk of physical injury; interference with emergency communications first degree; terroristic threatening.
• Hailey Paige Sowell, 18, arrested in connection with assault -- third degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public; obstructing governmental operations; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
• KC Taylor Gregg, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Marco Roman, 31, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Jennifer Lynette Forbes, 46, cited in connection with theft of property.
• James Alvah Sherin, 43, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Carol Jo Trembly, 36, cited in connection with theft of property.