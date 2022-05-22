Assement deadline approaching

As a reminder, state law requires all individual and business personal property be assessed between Jan. 1 and May 31 each year to avoid a 10 percent penalty. The deadline for 2022 is Tuesday, May 31.

Individual personal property includes but is not limited to: vehicles, RVs, motorcycles, boats, trailers and ATVs. Benton County Assessor Roderick Grieve encourages the public to use online resources to assess their personal property. Business personal property includes but is not limited to: vehicles, furniture, equipment, machinery and inventory.

Assess Online or by Phone

To assess personal property, go online https://bentoncountyar.gov/assessor/

You can also call (479) 271-1033 for help in your assessment.

Assess in Person

Benton County offers five in person locations where the public can assess their personal property.

• Bentonville: Benton County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Avenue – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Bentonville: Arkansas State Revenue Office, 2401 SW D Street – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Rogers: Benton County Rogers Office, 1428 SW Walnut - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Gravette: Benton County Gravette Office, 901 1st Avenue SW, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Siloam Springs: Benton County Siloam Springs Satellite Office, 707 S. Lincoln Street - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.