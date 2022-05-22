Board discusses noise ordinance amendments

City directors heard the first reading of Ordinance 22-13 concerning amendments to the city's present noise ordinance during Tuesday's city board meeting.

Directors voted 7-0 approving reading the ordinance by title only. Captain Scott Miller of the Siloam Springs Police Department presented the board with the proposed amendments to the noise ordinance.

"After consulting with the city attorney, we identified areas of the existing code which required redactions and amendments," Miller said. "Staff also opines that the current noise ordinance is constitutionally valid, however we did identify some recommended removal of some dated and obsolete terminology."

Some of the most notable changes was the removal of the word "unreasonable," Miller said. The courts have determined the word was too vague, Miller said.

The updated language also includes any sound repercussion equipment that is plainly audible within a distance of 75 feet or greater between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., Miller said.

There were also changes to the daytime hours which an individual will no longer have to file an affidavit requiring an arrest warrant but rather will only need to file a police report if they are disturbed by loud noises as well as providing greater clarity on the procedures for obtaining permits, Miller said.

When Mayor Judy Nation asked if there were any comments from the public, Alma Sanchez, the owner of the Park House Kitchen + Bar spoke about the potential amendment to the noise ordinance.

Sanchez, who hosts live music several nights a week said the music doesn't go past 10-10:30 p.m., but said there are occasions were the music might run later.

"Once a month we host like a late night karaoke night where it might be louder, but there was mention of a special use permit that we could apply for," Sanchez said. "I just wanted some more guidance on what that was going to look like."

Sanchez asked if there was a way that she could fill out a permit that would roll over for the entire season instead of filling out an application every week to host her events.

City directors had questions for Sanchez. Director David Allen asked Sanchez if she had any complaints of the music during the three and a half years Sanchez has owned the Park House. Sanchez told Allen she's only had two complaints within that time.

Director Carol Smiley said she was at the community center one Tuesday night and heard music coming from the Park House and wondered if there was something going on. Sanchez told Smiley from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday nights the Park House hosts a bike night.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said Sanchez could come in and list all of her events for the next month and apply for one permit.

"The way it would work, Ms. Sanchez would just apply for the noise permit for that night with the other nights listed," Patterson said. "Then they would have a permit to do that so if we got complaints we would say there it's a permitted event and they have a permit until 9-9:30 or whatever Ms. Sanchez listed on that permit."

Director Mindy Hunt asked if Ordinance 22-13 could be amended to include protection for families in public parks from loud vulgar music.

"If this is a public park then we want it to be a place where the kids are going to go and they can play their music just not so loud that the other people in the park can't enjoy it," Hunt said. "So it may be that it would be good to take some of the things that have been brought up into consideration and come back with a different proposal."

Patterson recommended the board make a motion to approve the first reading and to amend the ordinance to include having music with vulgar lyrics played lower for the ordinance's second reading.

The board voted to approve the ordinance subject to the inclusion of Hunt's recommendation.

City directors also approved the following items during the meeting:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the May 3 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 2700 and 2750 East Kenwood Street.

• Dedication of utility easements for 1995 Highway 412 East.

• Budget amendment for the 2022 Police Department Salaries and Wages. The overtime budget is to reflect the 2022 budgeted revenues of $47,100.

• Resolution 30-22 regarding a grant application from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for an 80/20 Recreational Trails Program grant for the rehabilitation of a section of the Dogwood Springs Trail near the La-Z-Boy Baseball/Softball Complex.

• Resolution 31-22 concerning the setting of a hearing date for right-of-way vacation for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street.

• Landowner agreement contract with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) in an amount not to exceed $158,000 for Sager Creek streambank restoration.

Contracts

• Budget amendment in the amount of $43,000 for the purchase of a Ventrac mower.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-12 regarding the rezoning of the 2600 block of North Country Club Road and the 1900 block of Brashears Road from I-1 (Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway commercial) and R-2 (Residential medium) on its second and third readings then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Resolutions

• Resolution 28-22 regarding a grant application from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for an 80/20 Transportation Alternatives Program grant for a sidepath on Progress Avenue.

• Resolution 29-22 concerning a grant application from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for an 80/20 Transportation Alternatives Program grant for a sidepath on West Harvard Street from Carl Street to Mount Olive Street as well as conducting a public meeting concerning the sidepath.

Staff reports

• Administrator's report.