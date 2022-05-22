Cobb Vantress opens new hiring center

Cobb North America held a grand opening ceremony for its new Northwest Arkansas hiring center. Interested applicants can now visit the hiring center in Siloam Springs to learn more about employment opportunities with the world's oldest poultry breeding company. Cobb's dedicated people operations team will aid in the hiring process and share with applicants how they can help feed the world by working at Cobb.

Located on Cobb's corporate campus, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 59, the new hiring center is a refurbished hatchery and will be staffed with members of Cobb's people operations team. Applicants seeking a job with Cobb can apply in person and walk out with an orientation date within the same day. The goal of this hiring center is to make recruitment an easy and fulfilling experience for everyone involved.

"We are excited to open our new hiring center in Siloam Springs. It will be a place for people to learn about what we do and how we work at Cobb," said Brian Sorensen, global senior director of HR and EHS. "With operations across the world, Siloam Springs is our home base, and it's important for the surrounding community to know who we are and learn more about our mission of feeding the world and making a difference."

Cobb's history in Siloam Springs stretches back to 1986 when it was established as the world headquarters. The company's mission is to provide affordable, healthy, and quality protein to customers worldwide.

Cobb has hourly and salary positions ranging from farm caretakers to production managers, maintenance, human resources, accounting, transportation and more.

To learn more about the hiring center and job opportunities, you can call (479) 549-6000 or visit cobbcares.com.