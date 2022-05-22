Four SSHS athletes participate in decathlon/heptathlon

Four Siloam Springs athletes participated in the state decathlon/heptathlon on Wednesday and Thursday at Fayetteville Ramay Junior High School.

Decathlon

Silas Tugwell finished 47th overall in the decathlon with 4,078 points, while George LeRoy was 62nd with 3,571.

Tugwell placed second overall in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 3.5 inches for his best score of the day.

Tugwell placed 39th in the 100-meter dash at 12.15 seconds and 35th in the 400-meter run at 56.59. Tugwell had a 48th place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.07.

Tugwell tied for 18th in the high jump at 5-6 and finished 24th in the pole vault at 8-8.25. He finished 53rd in the long jump at 17-1.25, 43rd in the shot put at 30-7 and 46th in the discus at 77-5.

LeRoy finished ninth in the shot put with a throw of 36-11 for his best finish of the competition.

LeRoy ran a time of 12.38 and finished 55th in the 100-meter dash and 57.87 to finish 44th in the 400-meters.

LeRoy took 50th place in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.45.

He finished 68th in the high jump at 4-6.25 and 31st in the pole vault at 8-2.5.

LeRoy finished 54th in the long jump at 17-0.5 and 61st in the triple jump at 34-7.75.

LeRoy finished 38th in the discus at 81-2.

No time was listed for Tugwell or LeRoy in the 1,500-meter run on ar.milesplit.com

Heptathlon

Esther Norwood took 39th overall in the heptathlon with 2,848 points, while Jeri Roy was 58th at 2,477.

Norwood's best finish came in the high jump where she placed 21st with a height of 4-7.

Norwood took 26th in the long jump at 15-8.25. She was 28th in the discus with a throw of 67-1 and 52nd in the shot put at 23-4.5.

Norwood ran a time of 2:57.99 and finished 46th in the 800-meter run, and she placed 56th in the 200 with a time of 30.17.

Norwood placed 45th in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.41.

Roy placed 21st in the long jump at 15-9.75 and 51st in the high jump at 4-3.25.

Roy finished 55th in the 200 meters at 30.07 and 69th in the 800 at 3:17.85.

Roy posted a time of 18.46 to finish 34th in the 100-meter hurdles.

She finished 71st in the discus with a throw of 44-8 and 73rd in the shot put at 18-10.75.