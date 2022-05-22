Panthers hope to build on bright spots

The Siloam Springs football team held its spring game on Thursday at Panther Stadium, and a nice-sized crowd and good weather gave the game a bit of a Friday night-type atmosphere.

The Panthers responded with a scrimmage that lasted a little more than 60 plays and included periods to showcase junior high players.

"It was all-around good," said head coach Brandon Craig. "I loved having the future eighth- and ninth-graders out here. We had a great show of support from the community. It was almost Friday night-like. It was great crowd."

On the field, the varsity players went one-on-one for the first quarter, which was played with a running clock. The junior varsity worked the second quarter, and the varsity and JV rotated possessions in a 20-minute running clock in the second half.

There were good moments, but there were also plenty of things for the Panthers to work on, Craig said.

"I've yet to see a spring game at any level that was just perfect," Craig said. "I thought tonight our kids gave a lot of effort. I saw some things out of our D-line and linebackers that I haven't seen all spring. They played really well, I thought. We'll obviously watch the film and evaluate it."

The Panthers' defense dominated the opening quarter as the varsity offense wasn't able to get a touchdown. Rising junior Jed Derwin had 10 carries for 41 yards in the first quarter, while rising senior Ronald Mancia kicked a 47-yard field goal. All special teams were not a live situation.

In the second quarter, the Panthers showed some big plays from their running game.

Junior Silas Tugwell had a 35-yard run, and sophomore Gio Flores had runs of 29 and 35 yards. Junior Cooper Church had a 39-yard run. Church and Flores also scored touchdowns.

Mancia and Uriel Paddila each kicked 37-yard field goals.

The two kickers kicked 31-yard field goals in the second half, and Mancia added a 35-yard field goal at the end of the scrimmage.

The Panthers' passing game, which struggled early in the scrimmage, came on late as senior quarterback Nick Driscoll threw a 20-yard pass to Dallion Miller and then hit a 37-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Mikey McKinley.

Flores added a 68-yard run down to the 2-yard line, and Tugwell added a two-yard touchdown run to complete the scrimmage.

Overall, the Panthers rushed the ball 40 times for 342 yards. In the passing game, the Panthers completed 4 of 22 passes for 67 yards.

"At quarterback we're raw," Craig said. "Our guy (Hunter Talley) graduated last year that was a starter for us for two years. We're still trying to break in quarterbacks, and it's going to be a process. Offensive line is still trying to gel. Spring games we play so many kids and try to get reps for everybody so we can get them on film. Again it's not going to be the prettiest thing in the world, but I saw some good things tonight."

Flores, who played quarterback for the second string, led all rushers with seven carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. He completed 1 of 9 passes for 5 yards.

Driscoll completed 3 of 13 passes for 62 yards and rushed 4 times for 29 yards.

Derwin rushed 15 times for 63 yards, while Tugwell had 9 carries for 60 yards and Church 10 carries for 55 yards.

"The thing about us is we're quarterback-driven, but we know we have to be able to run the football to win games," Craig said. "Gio gives us a big threat there. Jed's been a work horse. He's the guy that shows up and pounds it every week. He's a tough kid. Then surprised with Church with some good runs and Silas had some good runs. Those were both surprises tonight and things we can work on."

Defensively, senior Caleb Noel was credited with an interception. Linebackers Stone Stephens and George LeRoy also stood out. Miller also played both offense and defense.

"I thought the defense really got after it tonight, and I was really proud of them," Craig said. "We have more guys back over there and they should be a little bit better, but we are breaking in some young guys and young kids over there. It was good."