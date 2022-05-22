School Board honors teachers of the year, announces $1,500 bonus

The Siloam Springs School Board gathered for their monthly meeting Tuesday, taking time to recognize the 2021-2022 teachers of the year and vote on a number of action items, including bonuses and new school buses.

The meeting opened with Carol Graham, a kindergarten teacher at Northside Elementary, being recognized for receiving the Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health 2022 Mental Health Champion Award.

"She is truly a champion for our students," said Jerrie Price, the principal at Northside. "We can give her the toughest kids and they come through just beautifully."

She continued, saying, "With Carol, she goes above and beyond every single day. She is patient and kind and loving no matter what. She loves relentlessly, she loves continuously, and she loves fearlessly."

Graham was one of 106 nominees, and one of three winners.

The meeting then shifted to the announcement of the 2021-2022 teachers of the year, which included Marla Moore for Northside Elementary, Brian Hyde for Allen Elementary, Mandy Thompson for Southside Elementary, Krissi Beeks for the intermediate school, Michael Smith for the middle school, Julianna Tufts for the high school, Zach King for Main Street Academy and Paul Stambaugh for the Virtual Academy.

In addition to those nine, there was also a special recognition for Jenny Marroquin, who last year was recognized by the Arkansas Association of Career Technical Education as the New Teacher of the Year. Her application was sent to the Region Four board, which viewed the applications from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Mississippi. She went on to win the New Teacher of the Year award for the region, beating out over 10,000 CTE educators and positioning herself for a chance at national recognition.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick gave a report, which detailed the status of the new administration building, noting that the district has already received approval from the department of health and partial approval from the department of education. He also recommended the purchase of two new school buses on top of the two that were approved last month. The purchase of all four was unanimously approved.

A highlight of the meeting came when Terri Raskiewicz, Chief Financial Officer for the district, announced a bonus for school employees.

"I would like to add to the list of celebrations. I come before you tonight and request that you approve a $1,500 bonus to each contracted employee in our district," she said. The board unanimously approved the bonuses.

The board also unanimously approved the renewal of 270 classified contracts for the 2022-2023 school year.

"We could not operate our school without our classified employees," said Wiggins.

"To that point, when we give a bonus as we did tonight, we honor them the same way we honor everyone else in our district. They have a passion and a dedication to education and to our school district and to our kids just like our certified people do, and I appreciate them."

The night ended with a motion to raise the superintendent position pay four percent from roughly $169,000 to $175,500. The board unanimously approved, and board president Brian Lamb applauded Wiggins, saying, "Thank you very much for what you do for this district. We certainly appreciate you, and we are going to try to work to show it."