State title dreams fall short

BENTON -- Siloam Springs' girls faced two opponents in the first half of Friday's state championship game -- the Searcy Lady Lions and the wind.

The Lady Panthers had the wind at their backs in the second half, but they were unable to overcome a wind-aided first half goal by the Lady Lions and fell 1-0 in the Class 5A state championship game at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Siloam Springs, which was making its first appearance in the state title game since 2018 and seventh overall, finishes the season with an overall record of 20-4.

The Lady Panthers, who were undefeated in 14 5A-West Conference games, saw their 17-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Lady Lions, who repeated as 5A state champions.

"That's a good team right there," said Searcy head coach Larry Stamps, regarding Siloam Springs. "They'll be back next year. They'll be fine."

Searcy, which also went undefeated in the 5A-West, won its sixth state title overall and its second against Siloam Springs in a state championship scenario, with the first coming in 2013, beginning a friendly rivalry between the two schools.

Siloam Springs defeated Searcy 1-0 in the 2015 finals and beat Searcy 5-1 in the 2018 semifinals.

Since then, Searcy has beaten the Lady Panthers three straight times -- all by 1-0 scores -- in the 2019 state quarterfinals at Searcy, 2021 quarterfinals at Siloam Springs and Friday's state finals in Benton.

Following the game, an exhausted group of Lady Panthers shed tears together and embraced each other on the field, having gave their all in search of a state title.

"After the game they're all disappointed, but I just have to tell them I'm proud of what they've done this year," said Siloam Springs coach Abby Ray. "We were conference champions, undefeated in conference. It's been a long time since we've done that, so this team has a lot to be proud of. Also being the state runner up is not a thing to be ashamed of. We beat a lot of teams to make it this far."

It didn't take long for Searcy to assert itself at the start of the match.

The Lady Lions peppered Siloam Springs goalkeeper Reina Tiefel with shots on goal early in the match, and the Lady Panthers struggled to get the ball out of their side of the field.

"We're going to shoot at you a lot, and (Tiefel) did a great job," Stamps said. "We haven't seen her before, but that girl can play. She can go somewhere."

The wind didn't help the situation as balls in the air seemed to get hung up in the breeze.

"For sure, sometimes the wind is your biggest opponent," Ray said. "We felt like if we could survive that first half going into those 15-mile-per-hour gusts, in the second half we figured we could get a goal on them, but it just didn't happen for us today."

Searcy (18-2-1) also had several cornerkicks in the first half and in the 15th minute the Lady Lions broke through on a set piece.

Searcy's Chandler Meadows bent a corner kick inside the back post for the game's only score.

It's not the first time Meadows had made a shot like that, Stamps said.

"The last game we played against El Dorado, she kicked one in just like it," Stamps said. "But yeah that wind's blowing that way and I just said 'get it close.' It just went in."

The Lady Panthers made it to halftime down 1-0 and tried to regroup with more offense in the second half.

Siloam Springs had a handful of shots on goal but they were saved by goalkeeper Shelby Webb, who was named state tournament MVP.

Stamps credited the backline and goalkeeper for stymieing the Lady Panthers' offense, which came into the match with 97 goals scored.

"This year I think somebody said (opponents have) scored four goals on us," Stamps said of his defense. "And they're just awesome. I've got a freshman (Lexi Eddins) on the backline, I was worried about her a little bit. She's got so much speed that she can make a mistake and get back in time.

"They did real well. I said if you guys can stay together and nobody gets hurt we'll be fine. And we've had some bumps and injuries and all that stuff, but they stayed together."

Ray, a former Lady Panther herself and an assistant coach on the five state title teams for Siloam Springs from 2014-2018, gave credit to Searcy for Friday's victory.

"Searcy was a good team," Ray said. "They were the better team today, but I'm proud of my team. I think they gave it everything we had. We came into this tournament knowing that we don't want to let each other down. We don't want to give anything less than our best. I think we left it all on the field today."

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs head girls soccer coach Abby Ray (left) and junior Faith Ellis (right) console senior Bethany Markovich after the Lady Panthers lost 1-0 to Searcy in the Class 5A state championship game Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex.

