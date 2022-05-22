West Siloam Springs to purchase speed monitoring trailer

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees approved the purchase of a Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailer (SMART) during the board of trustees meeting Monday.

The SMART trailer will cost $18,965, and comes with a variable message sign to aid in speed control on roadways and highways, according to Police Chief Larry Barnett. The trustees voted 5-0 to approve the purchase.

Barnett said the need for the SMART sign was due to semi trucks "Jake Braking" on U.S. Hwy 412 as well as numerous accidents which occur on the highway. Barnett said it would be good to set it up between Beaver Springs Road and State Line Road.

Along with setting up the sign to flash the speed limit and the phrase "Zero Tolerance" on the sign, officers would patrol the area heavily to deter speeding and stop the accidents, Barnett said.

The sign could also be used to alert drivers when the street department is mowing or when a major accident occurs and the highway has to shut down, Barnett said. The police chief said he wanted to split the cost between the town's general fund and the street department.

Trustee Sam Byers asked if the sign was insured, to which Barnett said yes.

"I've seen the signs as beneficial when you pull up there and see your speed 50 mph and it's supposed to be a 35," Byers said.

Director of Public Works Gary Fain, who is also over the street department, said he would prefer the funds come out of the municipal authority account than the street account.

Byers was going to make the motion to approve the purchase with half of the funds coming from the street department and half coming from the municipal authority.

Town Attorney Bryce Harp told Byers he couldn't approve a purchase for the municipal authority during the board of trustees portion of the meeting, but said the amount of the sign the municipal authority would pay for falls under the threshold spending allocated to Fain.

During the municipal authority meeting, the trustees opened three sealed bids from vendors of electronic water meters. The three bids were from lowest to highest: AV Water Technologies, $61,650; Republic Meter Company, $158,486 and Winwater Company, $174,242.

Municipal authority trustees will review the bids and announce a decision on which bid to accept during the municipal authority meeting next month.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also voted on and heard the following items:

• Approving the meeting minutes from the board of trustees and municipal authority meetings on April 18.

• Hearing reports from Barnett and Fain.

• Approving purchase orders from April 2022: General PO #s 35055-3508 for a total of $67,859; PO #141 for $21,444; PO #10 for $390; PO #17 for $17,832.

• Tabling a public hearing for the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget and moving it to next month due to the absence of Kris Kirk CPA.

• Approving the annexation process for part of Hwy 412 extending the town limits from the intersection of Hwy 412 and County Road 680 approximately 1.2 miles to the intersection of Hwy 412 and County Road 4775.

• Approving the transfer of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the amount of $75,000 received by the town of West Siloam Springs to the West Siloam Springs Municipal Authority and designating that the funds be used for the street department.

• Approving the business license application for Joanie Johnson Trucking LLC.

• Approving the new design for the business application for Oasis Mobile /RV Park.

• Approving the business license for RedBilly Entertainment LLC.

• Approving the consent for future annexation for 57264 S. 730 Rd., Colcord, Okla.

• Approving June 4 as the date for spring clean-up.

• Tabling a discussion on the contingent services proposal from Cason LeBlanc to provide, prepare and submit applications for Bureau of Reclamation WATERSMART grant program.

• Tabling the discussion on Resolution MA 2022-05-01 regarding a contract with LeBlanc.

• Approving the purchase of a truck loader with necessary attachments not to exceed $71,000.

• Tabling a public hearing for the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget and moving it to next month due to the absence of Kirk.