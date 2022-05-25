Dees, Hendren McKenzie to face off in run off; Lamb, Whorton win school board slots

State Senate Candidates Tyler Dees and Gayla Hendren McKenzie will face off in a runoff election for District 35, while Brian Lamb and Chris Whorton won the school board seats for Zone 2 and Zone 4 respectively.

Data for federal and state elections came from the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website while local and county election results came from the Benton County Election Commission’s website. At press time all results are considered unofficial.

Dees received a total of 4,291 votes or 45.74 percent of the vote. State Representative Gayla Hendren-McKenzie (R-92) received 3,158 votes or 33.66 percent of the vote, and Jeff Tennant received 1,932 votes or 20.59 percent of the vote. With no candidate receiving the majority of votes cast in the primary, the winner will be determined in the runoff election to be held on June 21 and then face Libertarian Doug Peterson in November.

Challenger Whorton won the Zone 2 position with 423 votes or 55.51 percent of the vote. Incumbent Misti Stephens received 339 votes or 44.49 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Lamb received 418 votes or 67.75 percent of the vote, while challenger Todd Varnadoe received 199 votes or 32.25 percent of the vote.

Siloam Springs residents voted for the Siloam Springs School District Millage with 1,813 for the millage or 59.25 percent of the vote.

State Representative Delia Haak (R-91), won the Republican primary for the State Representative District 17 seat. Haak does not have a challenger for the general election in November.

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell, County Sheriff Shawn Holloway. County Collector Gloria Peterson, County Coroner Daniel R. Oxford and County Judge Barry Moehring won their primaries with 100 percent of the vote.

Roderick M. Grieve will retain his position as Benton County Assessor, as well as Circuit Clerk Brenda DeShields, who also will remain in her position.

County Treasurer Deanna Ratcliffe received 100 percent of the vote so she will remain in her position. Micheal Eugene James won the seat of county surveyor for Benton County. None will face a challenger in November.

Incumbent U.S. Senator John Boozman received the most votes with 200,755 votes or 58.04 percent of the vote, giving him the Republican slot on the ballot. Boozman will face Democrat Natalie James in November. James received 49,556 votes or 54.12 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Congressman Steve Womack (R-3) received 60,757 votes or 78.75 percent of the vote.

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin won the Republican primary for attorney general. Griffin received 284,873 votes or 85.39 percent of the vote.

Former Trump Administration press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the Republican candidate for governor. Huckabee Sanders received 287,905 votes or 83.16 percent of the vote.

She will face Democrat challenger Chris Jones in November. Jones received 66,324 votes or 70.47 percent of the vote. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge received 183,126 votes or 54.03 percent of the vote.

Secretary of State John Thurston received 235,879 votes or 72.11 percent of the vote, making him the Republican candidate. Thurston will face Democrat challenger Anna Beth Gorman, who received 52,548 votes or 58.59 percent of the vote.



