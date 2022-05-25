Goggans wins Fulbright U.S. Student Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rhodes College senior Carley Jo Goggans from Siloam Springs has been selected to receive a Fulbright U.S. Student Award for the 2022-2023 academic year. She will serve as an English teaching assistant in Estonia.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Rhodes College is a top Fulbright-producing institution.

Goggans is pursuing a major in international studies, Russian studies, and music. Her research interests include global food systems, international GMO law, and Russian language and culture. In her hometown, Goggans has served as a U.S. Naturalization Test Tutor for the Siloam Springs Literacy Council. Her campus involvements include participating in Model United Nations and serving as president of Society of World Affairs Today.

As a music major, Goggans enjoys studying and singing opera and musical theater. She also is president of the Rhodes Singers and a member of the Chamber Singers. A student employee in the Department of Music Office, Goggans was nominated for and named the college's Student Employee of the Year for 2022.

After graduation, Goggans plans to pursue a career in diplomacy.