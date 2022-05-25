HEALTHY LIVING: Still time to quit

Did you know smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, with more than 480,000 lives claimed per year? If you've smoked for a long time, quitting can seem very difficult. Nicotine in cigarettes is highly addictive, and the longer you smoke, the more accustomed your brain becomes to the nicotine.

However, the health benefits of quitting smoking are numerous, and many of them can be seen in months, days and even minutes. The American Lung Association lists these benefits to quitting smoking:

• After 20 minutes of quitting, your heart rate returns to normal.

• After 12 hours, your blood's carbon monoxide levels returns to normal.

• After 72 hours, all of the nicotine leaves your body.

• In as few as two weeks, your risk of heart attack drops.

• After three months, your brain chemistry normalizes, and you stop craving nicotine.

• After nine months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease.

• After one year, your added risk of coronary heart disease is half of what it was when you smoked.

Creating a Plan

The American Cancer Society offers these tips to anyone who plans to quit smoking.

• Save the date. Pick a day within the next month, so you have enough time to prepare.

• Find a plan and stick to it. Whether you choose nicotine replacement, medication or sheer willpower, choose the path you think will work best for you.

• Get support. There are phone quit lines you can call and support groups you can join to find support from other people trying to quit. Also, tell your friends and family you're quitting. They can encourage your efforts and keep you accountable. Your primary care physician can also offer advice on the best methods for you. Siloam Springs Internal Medicine offers comprehensive care, from routine and preventive health services to special needs. Helping you to maintain good health and wellness – for a lifetime – is our primary goal. Call (479) 215-3070 today to schedule an appointment or visit NW-Physicians.com.

• Know it's a process. It might take multiple tries for you to quit for good. That's all right. What's important is that you make the change, and remember that in less than half an hour, your body benefits from your decision to quit.

About Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) is a licensed 73-bed facility with 42 private patient rooms. It is accredited by the State of Arkansas Department of Health Services and The Joint Commission. Some services include inpatient and outpatient surgery, emergency medicine, medical, surgical and intensive care units, obstetrics, outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. With more than 50 physicians on the medical staff, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital provides compassionate, customer-focused care. SSRH is an affiliate of Northwest Health, the largest health system in Northwest Arkansas. Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is located at 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs, Ark. For more information, visit NorthwestHealth.com.