Lady Panthers plan on being back

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team has every intention of returning to the Class 5A state championship game in 2023.

"We fully expect to be back," said head coach Abby Ray. "We're losing four starters. Last year (2021) we lost six. After losing six starters last year we came back stronger this year. We plan on coming back even stronger next year."

The Lady Panthers finished the 2022 season with a 20-4 record overall and a 14-0 mark in 5A-West Conference play.

Siloam Springs had a 17-game winning streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to Searcy on Friday in the Class 5A state finals at the Benton Athletic Complex.

"I felt like we played our hardest, but did not play our best," Ray said. "Unfortunately it just wasn't our day. I am so proud of this group and what they accomplished this season. These seniors worked for four years to make it back to the state championship game. We all hoped for a different outcome but there's so much to be proud of."

The Lady Panthers lose four seniors from this year's team, all of whom play a key role.

Forward Halle Hernandez had 17 goals and nine assists on the season, while senior midfielder Karen Flores, a John Brown signee, had 13 goals and 12 assists.

Senior center back Bethany Markovich, who is also going to JBU, contributed six goals and three assists.

Senior goalkeeper Reina Tiefel came up with big save after big save in the state championship game against Searcy.

"Reina was amazing (with) the amount of saves that she had," Ray said. "They didn't score a goal off of a shot on her. They scored on a corner. You know she made so many saves on so many shots. She kept us in the game."

When asked what she told the team after the tough loss, Ray said, "Just that I was proud of them. I feel like we win just by being part of this team. That's the win. Yes, state rings are fun and state championships are great, but that ring sits in a box somewhere. These memories are going to last forever."

The loss of the seniors will be big, but the Lady Panthers return a key group of players to the 2023 roster.

Sophomore Jetta Broquard led the team in scoring with 28 goals and 14 assists.

Sophomores Abygail Ballesteros (9 goals, 7 assists) and Ellen Slater (5 goals, 7 assists) return in the midfield along with sophomores Emily Keehn, Addison Pilcher.

Juniors Cailee Johnson and Anna Wleklinski return to anchor a back line along with sophomore Shelby Smith.

Junior Faith Ellis saw action at forward and midfield as well.

Sophomore Ahnaka Buxton started the year in goal while Tiefel was still with basketball and saw valuable minutes.

A host of other varsity players saw lots of action this season.

Ray said there is optimism about the incoming freshmen as well.

"Should be a very strong group," she said.

Training pays off

There was no wear down in the state championship game for the Lady Panthers.

Ray pointed back to the team's grueling offseason and practice routines.

"We're a really fit team," she said. "We work hard in the offseason. We work hard for months."

Ray said the coaches counted up the number of practices the team had during the year.

"We had something like 82 practices this year and in every one we're doing fitness," she said. "We're pushing them harder, and these girls they just eat it up. Nobody complains. They give me everything they've got all the time, so it makes it moments like this where they can pass by that boundary. I think fitness is the thing that kept us in the second half."

Don Wleklinski/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Clara Church gets past Searcy's Hagan Bryant during the first half of last Friday's 5A state championship game.



Thomas Methe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Searcy's Kalyn Holeyfield (19) fights for the ball with Siloam Springs' Jetta Brouquard (6) during the first half of Searcy's 1-0 win in the Class 5A girls soccer state championship game on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Benton Athletic Complex.



Don Wleklinski/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Karen Flores battles Searcy's Kalyn Holeyfield for possession during the state championship game on Friday, May 20.

