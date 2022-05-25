LETTER: Washington County candidates in it for the payday

Washington County candidates in it for the payday

One would think, as Maylon Rice points out in his May 11 column, that someone who wants to be elected to a position of public service would want to take advantage of the chance to get in front of the public and state his or her position on the various issues that he would face if elected to that office. Apparently, that is not the case for the Washington County Judge candidates. None of them showed up for the recent League of Women Voters policy forum. Is it because they have no vision for the county they wish to serve? Do they not respect the voters who would put them in those positions? Is it, as Maylon Rice suspects, they're just in it for the $141K payday?

The Washington County Judge and Quorum Court have not covered themselves with glory of late. Their primary focus seems to be on expanding the jail. Admittedly, that is properly in their purview, but it's far from the only issue facing the county. Perhaps the candidates -- and the one sitting JP running for County Judge -- wish not to face the voters who would put them in office. Given the fact that the court has not addressed how it will spend the $46 million in covid relief money that is available to it, or that they brought in Dr. Robert Karas to oversee the medical care at the jail, it's understandable why they would not want to be taking too many questions about their plans once elected, or in Judge Deakins' case, his actions in office thus far. Transparency is not their strong point.

The Karas situation is problematic. He treated several inmates who had come down with covid with ivermectin, not approved for Covid treatment by the FDA, and shown to be ineffective against covid. This was done without the inmates' knowledge or consent. The treatment is now the subject of a suit brought by the ACLU, among others. Nonetheless, the Quorum Court saw fit to pass a resolution praising Dr. Karas for his performance, even though he engaged in a practice that should have gotten him sued for malpractice. If I were County Judge, I might not want to have to explain that action to voters, either.

The disdain these candidates have for the voters and the public is appalling. None of them should be put in office. The people of Washington County deserve far better than this.

Tom Beckett

Siloam Springs