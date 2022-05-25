Main Event returns to in-person event, draws crowd

The Main Event returned to an in-person event on Friday at the Park House Kitchen + Bar and drew a crowd of almost 100 people.

This year's Main Event's theme was "Swingin' in the Springs," according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator and Farmer's Market manger for Main Street Siloam Springs. A total of 85 people attended the Main Event and Tyler Carroll served as emcee for the evening, Trinidad said.

Heavy drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a live and silent auction were available, as was swing dancing with live music from Jenna and the Soul Shakers for those who wanted to dance.

Bernadette Keck, a member of the board of directors for Main Street Siloam Springs presented Marty Harrison with the Volunteer of the Year award.

The winners of the live auction were Paul and Toni Gregory, who took home the Main Event Collaborative Art Piece. Winners of the silent auction included Denton Sams, who won the Bass Fishing Trip for 2 and the Picnic in the Park Package.

Gary Davidson took home the Experience Downtown Package; Keith and Rhonda Rutledge won a Ceramic Coating from Siloam Auto Spa LLC and a Night with the Naturals.

John and Tammy Engle were the winners of the Paddle, Pints and Pies Float Trip; Brad Burns took home the Brick Ballroom Party Rental and Jerri Lu Everett won the "Twin Springs" Canvas Giclee with a Certificate of Authenticity by Todd Williams.

Attendee Carol Smiley said it was good to be able to get together after two years. The Main Event was held virtually for the years of 2020 and 2021.

The Main Event is the annual fundraiser for Main Street Siloam Springs. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs was the headlining sponsor for the Main Event.

Simmons Foods was the event's gold sponsor, Grand Savings Bank was the silver sponsor, the Park House was the bronze sponsor and Creekside Taproom and Ivory Bill Brewing served as the beverage sponsors.