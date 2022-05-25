Photos from the Main Event

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jenna and the Soul Shakers performed a variety of music from Blues to Pop at The Main Event on Friday at the Park House Kitchen + Bar. The band is a regular staple at the Park House on live music nights.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Brad Burns (right) and his wife Hilarie attended The Main Event on Friday. After two years of virtual events, The Main Event returned as an in person event. A total of 85 people attended the event according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs, the event's organizer.

Katie Rennard (left) poses with Stephanie Truitt and Christina Drake at The Main Event on Friday at The Park House Kitchen + Bar.

Tyler Carroll served as emcee for The Main Event on Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader People arrive and find tables at The Main Event on Friday at The Park House Kitchen + Bar. The Main Event returned to an in person event following two years of hosting it virtually. A total of 85 people attended the event, according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs, the organizer of the event.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Todd Williams stands with the live auction prize of the Main Event on Friday. The winners of the auction were Paul and Toni Gregory.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jonathan Mason (left) and Ben Rhoads wait for the hors d'oeuvres to be brought out during The Main Event on Friday at the Park House Kitchen + Bar.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A Cafe on Broadway gift bundle was one of several bundles that were part of the Experience Downtown Package. The Experience Downtown Package was part of The Main Event's silent auction. The winner of this package was Gary Davidson.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs newcomer Angela Bolt (second from right), poses with Eryn Ausherman, Corrie Irwin and Cammi Hevener at The Main Event on Friday at the Park House Kitchen + Bar.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Tyler Carroll served as emcee for The Main Event on Friday. Carroll announced that the performers Jenna and the Soul Shakers were taking a break.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

