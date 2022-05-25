OPINION: SSHS girls left it all on the field

It's a scene I've become all too familiar with over the years of being a sportswriter.

And yet, despite having seen it time and time again, it's not one that I have become numb to seeing.

I've covered countless state championship games over the course of my career in multiple sports: Football, basketball, baseball, softball, and here in Siloam Springs, especially boys and girls soccer.

The team's I've covered have won state titles and I've seen the pure, unbelievable joy on the face of a 15-, 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids.

And I've covered some teams that didn't win state championships, and I've seen the tears and fought back some of my own.

Either way, it's a powerful scene that leaves a lasting image on you.

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team came up on the short end Friday in the Class 5A state championship game, losing 1-0 to the Searcy Lady Lions.

The Lady Panthers, who had won 17 straight games coming into the title match, truly left it all on the field in what was the final game to a great season.

Sometimes the breaks don't go your way, and you can make an argument that happened on Friday.

Searcy scored its only goal on an improbable shot -- a corner kick. The ball Chandler Meadows struck bent into the back post, probably with a little help for the wind. It was a terrific strike and not much Siloam Springs could do about it.

That was in the 15th minute of the game. For the next 65 minutes, the Lady Panthers battled to keep Searcy from adding on a goal, all the while searching for an equalizer of their own.

It didn't happen.

When the clock hit 0:00 and the center official's whistle blew to finish the game, several Lady Panthers, who were depleted of energy from a hard-fought battle, dropped to the turf at the Benton Athletic Complex, as reality sunk in.

There were tears -- lots of tears -- hugs; it's a moment that sticks with you forever.

Now a few days removed from it, I hope the girls on this team will begin to understand how great of a season they truly had.

This group found a way to make it back to the state title game -- something a Lady Panthers team hasn't done since 2018.

They won 17 straight games -- 17!

They were 5A-West Conference champions, something the previous two teams in 2019, 2020 (covid-19) and 2021 were not able to do.

Heck, if memory serves, there were state championship Lady Panthers teams that did not win their conference. It's a great accomplishment!

Something coach Abby Ray said stuck with me over the weekend. She said -- and I paraphrase here -- the Lady Panthers are winners just by being part of this team, and there's a lot of truth in that. These kids have had to deal with things that nobody could have dreamed and have perservered.

They are champions in my book.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.