OPINION: The kite that got away

Kite Day at Asbell Elementary School in Fayetteville. It was the spring of 1963, and I was in the first grade. The day started in an ordinary way, but it sure didn't end that way.

The sky was slate gray with a solid overcast. The wind was out of the northeast at a constant 20 miles an hour, with gusts up to 25 or 30. It was coolish, but not cold. And because of the continuous wind, it was a perfect day for flying kites, in spite of the clouds.

So a couple of dozen first graders gathered on the playground, and we unlimbered our kites and launched them into the sky. Usually, getting the things to fly required running into the wind and coaxing them to sail by sheer speed. That technique would be unnecessary on this day. All that was required to get the kites to fly was to turn our backs to the wind and throw them into the sky. The stiff breeze did the rest.

I had 100 feet of string wrapped around a one-foot ruler. Very shortly my kite had ascended to the full length of my string, and I was left holding just the ruler. It was glorious, watching the kite fly and dart about so high in the sky. The fact that there was a constant strain on my spindly first-grade arms never even entered my mind.

It was about to.

Because there were two dozen kids in a more or less confined space, there was inevitably going to be conflict. And pretty soon there was. My line got entangled with another boy's line, and we both devised plans for getting the lines untangled. My plan was to walk upwind until the lines naturally disengaged. His plan was to jerk his line as hard as he could. And so he did.

And my ruler flew out of my hands.

Within seconds, my kite had ascended like a jet aircraft. Getting the ruler back was out of the question. There was no strategy now. Only open-mouthed awe at what my kite was doing. Every kid on the playground, every teacher, was watching the spectacle with a mix of astonishment and consternation. How could it be doing that?

Within a minute, my kite was hundreds of feet in the air, and still climbing. Within five minutes it had practically disappeared, a tiny speck in the sky, on its way to Farmington.

It's kind of funny in retrospect, but I felt no real angst at losing my kite that day. Some kids would have melted down and cried for hours. All I did was watch in amazement as it disappeared in the southwest, with the realization that I would never -- ever -- get a kite to fly as high and as far as I did that day. I walked back in the building as proud as any first grader could be, and happy to have made Fayetteville Public School history.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.