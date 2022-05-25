Siloam Springs Class of 2022 walks at graduation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Siloam Springs High School held its 114th Annual Commencement Exercises for the class of 2022 on Saturday.

The graduating class, consisting of 297 seniors, walked at Barnhill Arena on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

"Today is the time to celebrate the milestones as our seniors prepare to start a new chapter in their lives," said Rob Lindley, Siloam Springs High School principal. "For 13 years, a host of people have labored together to get each and every young adult in this graduating class to this point."

Lindley continued, saying, "I would like to take this time to congratulate these seniors on their success, and to thank all the groups who contributed in raising these students up to meet the challenges of the future."

Lindley went on to specifically thank the parents and family members of the students, as well as the staff and faculty of the school district.

Student council president and graduating senior Jordyn Baskin also spoke at the ceremony, opening with a resounding "we made it" and then going on to implore his peers to take their next steps with faith and fearlessness.