SSHS artists winners in Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District on May 3.

Included in the winners were two students from Siloam Springs: Jordan Watson, third place for "Silvie" and Denise Lor, fourth place for "Reveal."

Shannon Smith, a senior at Flippin High School, was the first place winner with a piece entitled "Portrait of Many Colors," which will now be sent to Washington, D.C. and displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Congressman Womack said, "Shannon's composition and technique caught the eyes of the judges and I congratulate her on the great achievement of winning the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Her portrait will hang in the halls leading to the People's House to be admired by members and visitors to the nation's Capitol. I'm proud of the strong participation from the Third District. The submissions demonstrated the talent and creativity of young Arkansas artists."

This year's competition featured 58 pieces of art from several different high schools throughout Arkansas's Third Congressional District. Entries were reviewed by a panel of local judges, including Larissa Randall (Curatorial Associate, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art), Victor Gomez (Curatorial Assistant, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art), and Bootsie Ackerman (Arts supporter and former District Director for Congressman Womack).

The Top Five finalist were:

• 1st Place: Shannon Smith, Flippin High School, "Portrait of Many Colors"

• 2nd Place: Cooper Tidwell, Farmington High School, "Out!"

• 3rd Place: Jordan Watson, Siloam Springs High School, "Silvie"

• 4th Place: Denise Lor, Siloam Springs High School, "Reveal"

• 5th Place: Amelie Wise, Haas Hall Academy, "The Southern Girl"

Submissions were also considered for the Patriot Award, which honors a piece that celebrates and artfully represents American ideals. This recognition was presented to Matthew Somers, a senior at Harrison High School, for his "A Hero's Sporadic Memories" artwork. This year's winner of the People's Choice Award, which was decided by the public via online vote, went to Amelie Wise, a senior at Haas Hall Academy, for her piece "The Southern Girl."

This is the 12th year Womack has hosted the Congressional Art Competition in the Third District. This nationwide contest is held annually to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the United States and in each congressional district.

Photo submitted Pictured is Denise Lor's "Reveal," which won fourth place in the 2022 Congressional Art Contest for the Third District.

