SSHS baseball players earn awards

The Siloam Springs baseball team held its postseason banquet on Monday, May 16, at Cathy's Corner.

Several Panthers garnered awards for the 2022 season, which saw the team finish with a record of 12-16 overall and 4-10 in the 5A-West Conference.

The following awards were given:

• Newcomer of the Year -- Ryder Winfrey

• Offense Award -- JP Wills

• Defense Award -- Wyatt Pennington

• Pitching Award -- Jacob Gilbert

• Academic Award -- Lucas Junkermann

• Panther Award -- Tanner Kear

• Players MVP Award -- Christian Ledeker

• All 5A-West Conference -- JP Wills, Wyatt Pennington, Christian Ledeker and Jacob Gilbert.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs baseball players (from left) JP Wills, Wyatt Pennington, Christian Ledeker and Jacob Gilbert (not pictured) received 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2022 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Tanner Kear received the Panther Award for the 2022 baseball season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Ryder Winfrey received the Newcomer Award for the 2022 baseball season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Freshman baseball player Wyatt Pennington (left) received the Defensive Award for the 2022 baseball season, while senior JP Wills received the Offensive Award. Senior Jacob Gilbert (not pictured) received the Pitching Award.

