Municipal authority tables bid discussions

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Municipal Authority tabled bid discussions regarding digital meters during a special meeting on Thursday.

Bid discussions were tabled because the bid invitation was too vague, according to Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise. Wise said neither she nor Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp had seen the original bid invitation before it was sent out.

"So ... right now our plans are to redo the bid invitation and then we're going to go from there," Wise said.

Wise made a motion to table the motion, which was seconded by Vice Mayor/Municipal Authority Vice Chair Linda Dixon. The municipal authority voted 3-0 with trustees/municipal authority members Sam Byers and Marty Thompson absent.

During the meeting, the members of the municipal authority asked Terry Woods, water supervisor for the South Delaware County Regional Water Authority (SDCRWA), about the digital meters used by the SDCRWA and their benefits.

Woods told the municipal authority digital meters have a longer lifespan than mechanical meters do and that they will provide a history of customers' accounts in case someone disputes their water bills. Woods also said it will take manpower and human error out of the equation.

"You've got the wind blowing, trucks are going by, all sorts of things can happen (when manually reading meters)," Woods said. "The next thing you know you transpose numbers then the reading is way off."

Harp asked Woods what kind of system SDCRWA used. Woods told Harp they use the drive-by system which consists of a radio that sends out the signal to the office. Woods said it does a good job reading the meters but the company's customer service is not as good.

Woods also mentioned a fixed-base system which consists of a laptop with a big antenna and a reader which could probably be placed on the town's water tower.

Wise asked what would happen if West Siloam Springs opted for the fixed-base system and it doesn't work in the town. Engineer Cason LeBlanc said most companies that provide fixed-based meters would do a propagation study to ensure that the terrain and anything that would affect the radio signal are taken into account.

After Woods and LeBlanc spoke, the three vendors who submitted the bids spoke. Wise asked four questions of the vendors: how long has their company been in business, where are their products made, how many hours would it take for tech support to arrive and is there anything else the vendor wished to add.

Jason Norton of Republic Meters -- who attended the meeting by phone call -- said his company has been around for approximately 10 years, the software is made in Minnesota and the meters are manufactured in Illinois.

In terms of tech support Norton said it would be him and it would take him approximately five or six hours to arrive. Norton also said a lot of fixes could be done remotely and iChat is available basically 24/7. Norton also included a quote for the study in the bid for the fixed-base meters.

He also said the drive-by system now allows back filling of data and that the AMI meters are cellular based so nothing needs to be placed on the town's water tower.

Shawn Kloepfer of Winwater said the company they use, Zenner, had been around since 1903 and that their meters were manufactured in California. Kloepfer said he was an hour away from West Siloam Springs and implied that he could arrive quickly if needed.

When asked about servicing the town remotely, he said he was leery about getting on other people's computers but could come to the office and wait while the town gets a hold of a person and have them log in and make sure everything was running smoothly.

Kloepfer then gave the municipal authority the basic specifications about the different types of meters offered by Zenner, the manufacturer Winwater uses. He also said Catoosa, Inola and Mayes County all have Zenner meters and are satisfied by them.

Harry Wilk of AV Water Technologies was the last vendor to speak. Wilk said AV Technologies traces their roots back to 1959 and they are located in Houston, Texas. He also said Diehl Meters, the manufacturer AV Technologies uses is the oldest and largest manufacturer of digital meters.

Diehl Meters has a plant in the Chicago, Ill area and has its technical offices in Dallas, Texas, Wilk said. He also said that the cellular system is also manufactured in Dallas.

Wilk said he was a little lost because he was only told to quote meters and not any other package. Then Wilk talked about the benefits of Diehl meters.

After the vendors spoke Wise announced that due to the incomplete bid information, she is recommending tabling the motion until new bids are sent out.