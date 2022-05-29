American Legion hosts Memorial Day Program

The American Legion Post 29 will host its annual Memorial Day Program at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

State Representative Delia Haak (R-91) will be the guest speaker at the event and Randy Steele will perform patriotic music during the program which is meant to honor those who have gone on to their final duty station, according to a copy of the program provided by Service Officer Jerry Cavness.

On Saturday, May 21, the American Legion placed flags on the graves of veterans in remembrance of Memorial Day and held a special program at the grave site of Grady Lamb, Cavness said. Lamb was a longtime member of the American Legion, Cavness said.

The program will begin with the Presentation of Colors by the Post 29 Color Guard followed by an invocation by Chaplain Dan Dover, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem by Cavness, the program states.

Post Commander Less Carroll will welcome attendees and introduce Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation who will speak at the event, the program states.

Adjutant J.W. Smith and Ron Evans will read the names of the veterans who have passed since June of 21 and Cavness will introduce Haak. Tim Rogers will talk about what Memorial Day means to him followed by Steele performing patriotic music, the program states.

The Post 29 Color Guard will then perform the "Retiring of the Colors," and Dover will lead the Benediction. Lastly, a video of "Taps" will be played by Second Vice Commander Mike Henry, the program states.

Memorial Day was first widely observed in May 1868 commemorating the sacrifices of the Civil War and the proclamation was made by General John A. Logan, the program states. Then participants decorated the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers, the program states.

In the years following World War I, the day has become a celebration of honor for those who died in all America's wars as well as those who are veterans and current members of the U.S. military, the program states.

Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971 and is celebrated the last Monday of May, the program states.