Arrests and citations

May 16

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with assault - third degree.

• Blake Christoper Jones, 36, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

• John Mark Lindgren, 45, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Hayley Rose Martin, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Larry Backward, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Garland Poteet, 54, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Kortni Michelle Connors, 37, arrested in connection with violation of court order.

• Kailyn Victoria Difrancisco, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Rusty Wayne Esobedo, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with assault - third degree.

• Calvin LeRoy Jr, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ashley Nicole Gonzales, 40, arrested in connection with board of parole warrant; failure to appear.

May 17

• Eddie Herbert Shipman III, 24, cited in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Jonathan Kirkeland Jay Millard, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Morgan Nycole Sharp, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Daniel Almaraz, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 18

• Chad Edwin Ellis, 48, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the second degree; domestic battering - second degree.

• Christopher Daniel Conduff, 45, arrested in connection with false imprisonment.

• Ileen Marie Hernandez, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Nichole Tilghman, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Krystal Dawn Hernandez, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kara Beth Dorsey, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Logan Chase Flaherty, 30, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Brendan Blake Collins, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jolana Dru Johnston, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 19

• Clarence Wesley Stephens, 80, arrested in connection with sex; assault in the second degree.

• Jody Lynette Williams, 63, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 20

• Tazzman Leroy Lesh, 27, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Charlyn Janer, 34, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Andrea Danielle Latti, 31, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

* Tyler Wayne Holmes, 18, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 21

• Yeng Chong Lor, 32, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; aggravated assault on a family or household member; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Armando Montoya, 44, arrested om connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; improper display of VL; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Matthew Benjamin Franklin Long, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

May 22

• Herbert Douglas Ross, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Cody Nathaniel Smith, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Donald Andrew Lewis, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; probation. violation; failure to appear.

• Renee Don Johnson, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.