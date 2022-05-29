Bailey joins Herald-Leader staff as reporter

Spencer Bailey has joined the Herald-Leader as a general assignment reporter.

Bailey just recently graduated from John Brown University in the spring of 2022 where he studied communication and journalism.

While there, he served as director of events and president of the honors program. He was the local and news editor for the JBU newspaper, The Threefold Advocate, along with working at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County.

Bailey is originally from Oklahoma City and lived there for 18 years until moving to Siloam Springs to attend JBU.

His primary coverage beat at the Herald-Leader will be education.

"We are excited to have Spencer join our staff at the Herald-Leader," said managing editor Graham Thomas. "Spencer has helped us out at the paper during his last few months as a student and showed he is quite capable of producing quality, informative stories for our readers. We are excited to see what he will bring to our staff."