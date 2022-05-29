Candidates visit Republican Women

The Siloam Springs Republican Women held a meeting on Monday, May 16.

Special guest, Lucyann Hudgins, opened the meeting by sharing her version of the drama surrounding the writing of the Star Spangled Banner.

Hopeful Republican candidate, Leon Jones, Jr., of Little Rock, running for Attorney General, shared his love of campaigning the backroads to meet folks "face to face." This also makes for good reflection time during the busy primary days, he said. He also shared that being raised in Pine Bluff as a seventh generation Arkansan, lead him from University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to the University of Arkansas Law School. As a past Director of the Arkansas Department of Labor and Executive Director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission, both positions enable him to continue innovative ways to solve issues as chief legal officer for the state, he said.

Judge Chris Carnahan, a non-partisan candidate for the Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 2, is a graduate of University of Arkansas-Little Rock and Central Arkansas, who currently serves as the Division One State District Court Judge for Faulkner and Van Buren counties. He stated that his past court rulings don't pick "winners or losers," but rulings come from interpreting laws with their original meaning. He believes that government should not overstep its boundaries and judges should do the right thing not the most popular thing.

The Arkansas Medical Freedom Amendment petition was distributed by Laura and Rick Olson, seeking 9,000 signatures for placement on the November ballot.

Siloam Springs City Administrator, Phillip Patterson led a discussion of the 'One Cent Permanent City Sales Tax' dilemma facing the City Board. A participation handout was distributed to help board members arrive at the best decision.

The evening ended with fellowship, refreshments and a silent auction fundraiser for the club. The club meets at the Compass Fellowship Church, (Quonset Hut) located at 2307 Hwy 412 West on the third Monday evening of the month at 6:30 p.m. For information call 501-680-3022.