Obituaries

Kenda Lou Guist

Kenda Lou Guist, 65, of Gentry, Ark., died May 26, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1956, to Kenneth Sikes and LaNora Sikes in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was married to Robert Guist on Oct. 7, 2005, in Eureka Springs, Ark.

She was involved in Sager Creek Arts Center for several years. She lived in Northwest Arkansas all her life.

She is preceded by her parents, her husband, one brother, Clay Sikes, and one sister, Lana Gaye Sikes.

She is survived by two brothers, Scott Sikes of Maysville, Ark., and Wade Sikes of Gentry; her life long best friend, Myra Welch of Gentry; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook will be available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.