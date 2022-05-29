OPINION: Socccer coaches leave a legacy

In a few weeks, a new boys soccer coach and staff will be hired here at Siloam Springs High School.

And it's a signifcant hire because it will represent a total changing of the guard for Panther boys soccer.

Head coach Luke Shoemaker is heading to the world of school administration, while assistant coach and former Panther standout James Pollard is moving to the Kansas City area with his wife, former Lady Panther Annika Bos Pollard, and child.

Both Shoemaker and Pollard gave their farewells at the annual SSHS soccer awards banquet held Thursday night at New Life Ranch.

It was an emotional time for both, and each of these guys have contributed to the state championship program in a number of ways.

Shoemaker has won 51 games over the last four years as head coach and helped Siloam Springs reach the state finals in 2019 in a competitive Class 5A. That win total would have been significantly higher had the 2020 season not been canceled due to covid-19.

This 2022 season, the Panthers went 13-4-4 (10-2-2) and were the only team to defeat state champion Russellville.

Prior to becoming head coach Shoemaker was an assistant with boys and girls programs at SSHS from 2014-2017 and was a part of boys state title teams in 2016 and 2017 and girls titles from 2014-2017. He was the head coach at Greenwood for the 2017-18 school year before coming back as head coach in the summer of 2018.

I've been fortunate to get know him well over the years. In fact during the height of the covid pandemic we even produced our own podcast about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe now that he won't be so busy with soccer we can get back to that.

Then there's James Pollard, who I've known since he was a little kid playing basketball in junior high and watched him grow up into the fine man he is today.

Pollard played soccer at Siloam Springs from the spring of 2012 through the spring of 2015. In that time he helped the Panthers win the 2012 title as a freshman and Siloam Springs played for two more championships in 2013 and 2015, coming up short by one goal each time.

Pollard had a terrific playing career for Siloam Springs and the way he carried himself and represented Siloam Springs soccer is still talked about today.

Pollard went on to play at John Brown and then was helping coach at John Brown before coming back to Siloam Springs as a volunteer assistant in the 2019 season and officially joining the staff the next year.

And heck, he taught my son high school science and did a great job.

Both of these guys will be greatly missed on the soccer field.

The district will be bringing in quality coaches to replace them, I have no doubt about that. But their legacies will not be forgotten.

•••

Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.