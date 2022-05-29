Panthers set for busy summer

The Siloam Springs football team has a busy summer planned on its calendar for June and July.

The Panthers are scheduled to begin their summer program at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with the first of several Panther Pride workout dates.

A host of other activities are planned in June and will continue in mid July after the Arkansas Activities Association dead period, which runs June 27-July 10.

Head coach Brandon Craig said it's important for the players to show up this summer for these events to get better as a team.

"We play 6A football, and that's what people have to wrap their mind around," Craig said. "Because in 6A football, you can't just take the summer off and show up in August. You have to work. You have to get ready. You have to prepare your body for the challenge that's ahead, and if our guys take days off we have no chance."

At the end of the Panthers' Spring Game on May 19, Craig challenged the Panthers to be accountable to one another for attendance this summer. It's a message he'll give out all summer long, he said.

"My biggest deal this summer is just all about attendance and being here and giving us a chance to work with them so they can get better," he said.

Along with the Panther Pride workouts each morning on Monday through Thursday, the team will have team camps at Shiloh Christian on June 9, Farmington on June 15, Springdale Har-Ber on June 21 and Bentonville West on July 13.

The team has multiple 7-on-7 sessions for varsity and junior varsity players, and on June 18 the Panthers will host the second annual Stateline Shootout 7-on-7 Tournament in Siloam Springs.

It is a busy schedule, Craig said.

"It's what people want I think," he said. "We're coaching at the highest level and trying to get our kids to play at the highest level. We're going to compete against some really good kids this summer. We're hosting the Stateline Shootout, which I think is awesome for our community. We're trying to build a football program. It's a process, and we're trying to build a football program-community."

Other highlights of the summer schedule include Offensive Line School, Youth Football workouts and a free youth camp for grades 1-7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on July 26.

The Siloam Springs freshman also have a busy schedule with summer workouts and 7-on-7 action.

The varsity Panthers kickoff fall practice on Aug. 1 and will play at benefit game at Fort Smith Southside on Aug. 16.

The season opens at Rogers Heritage on Aug. 26.

"We need every rep we can get between now and August," Craig said.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Junior running back Silas Tugwell turns the corner as Kaiden Vernnon gives chase during the Panthers' Spring Game on May 19.



Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs head football coach Brandon Craig talks to the Panthers after the Spring Game on May 19. The Panthers are set to begin their summer program on Wednesday, June 1.

