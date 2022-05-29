Pearson claims fourth All-American honor

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Immediately following the 2021 NAIA National Outdoor Track & Field Championships, John Brown University senior Allika Pearson and head coach Scott Schochler began discussing running the 10,000 meter event the following season.

Not only did Pearson -- fresh off an indoor All-America performance in March -- set her sights on the championships' second-longest event, she excelled on Thursday, capturing her fourth All-American performance in the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

"When Allika first came to JBU, an event like the 10,000 meter was something that wasn't even on anyone's radar," Schochler said. "She accepted the challenge of a higher volume of training and a significant increase in mileage at times throughout the year.

"She took the risk and it paid off. I was smiling when she crossed that finish line."

While it wasn't Pearson's best time of the season, crossing the tape at 36 minutes, 47.74 seconds in seventh place, it was more than impressive in the south Alabama summer heat and humidity. As she raced ahead of the pack during the first 1,600 meters, she already glistened from the damp conditions.

Schochler added, "It's always fun to see her out front. She likes to race aggressively and dictate the race to others. The race usually is on her terms, and she forces others to respond to her pace. Other coaches often comment on how much they respect her style."

By the midway point, Pearson held strong in the fifth position, one she held for seven laps until a pair of St. Francis (Ill.) competitors edged past. But for the final 4,000 meters of the event – 10 laps – Pearson wouldn't relent her scoring position and another All-America finish.

"I was a little concerned," Schochler noted. "Her stride changed just a little. Allika is a competitor, and even though I knew she was struggling with her left side, there was no doubt she would hang on for a very good performance."

After the race, the two embraced, smiled and shared in a moment of completion. A job well done.

Pearson became not only the program's first-ever All-American in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, but also joined Nikki Peterson '95 as the only two four-time female All-Americans in John Brown University athletics history – a feat not lost on Pearson.

"I don't really know how to process it. When you're running, you have to present in the moment. As far as blazing a trail for the track and field program, hopefully I've given then something to work towards. And I hope they reach it, soon, because the faster they do, the better the program is."