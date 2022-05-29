Remembering those lost

Photo submitted The American Legion Post 29 performed a program at the grave of Grady Lamb. Lamb was a longtime member of the American Legion, according to Service Officer Jerry Cavness. The program was performed on Saturday, May 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Following the program, American Legion members placed flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day.

Photo submitted The American Legion Post 29 performed a program at the grave of Grady Lamb. Lamb was a longtime member of the American Legion, according to Service Officer Jerry Cavness. The program was performed on Saturday, May 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Following the program, American Legion members placed flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day.

Photo submitted Members of the American Legion Post 29 Honor Guard prepare to perform the 21 Gun Salute before the American Legion placed flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day on Saturday, May 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Photo submitted Members of the American Legion Post 29 Honor Guard prepare to perform the 21 Gun Salute before the American Legion placed flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day on Saturday, May 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Photo submitted Members of the American Legion Post 29 Honor Guard prepare to perform the 21 Gun Salute before the American Legion placed flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day on Saturday, May 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery.