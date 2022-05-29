Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs sales tax up 15.66 percent

by Marc Hayot | May 29, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 15.66 percent, or $108,450 in compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $800,585 last month, compared to $692,135 in April of 2021, according to the May issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in February.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 11.50 percent, or $35,328 last month, from $307,120 in April of 2021 to $342,448 in April of 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 31.02 percent or $851,654.

• Eureka Springs up 36.27 percent or $57,742.

• Fayetteville up 15.48 percent or $559,399.

• Gentry up 20.20 percent or $22,743.

• Lincoln up 43.76 percent or $26,127.

• Rogers up 21.39 percent or $639,914.

• Springdale up 41.56 percent or $905,919.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs sales tax up 15.66 percent

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT