Siloam Springs sales tax up 15.66 percent

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 15.66 percent, or $108,450 in compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $800,585 last month, compared to $692,135 in April of 2021, according to the May issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in February.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 11.50 percent, or $35,328 last month, from $307,120 in April of 2021 to $342,448 in April of 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 31.02 percent or $851,654.

• Eureka Springs up 36.27 percent or $57,742.

• Fayetteville up 15.48 percent or $559,399.

• Gentry up 20.20 percent or $22,743.

• Lincoln up 43.76 percent or $26,127.

• Rogers up 21.39 percent or $639,914.

• Springdale up 41.56 percent or $905,919.