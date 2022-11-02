American Legion holds veterans parade Nov. 5

The American Legion Post 29 will be honoring all veterans with a parade to be held on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. the parade will start at the National Guard armory, go through downtown and end at the Masonic Lodge, according to Post 29 Commander Jerry Cavness.

Following the parade, the Sons of the American Legion will have barbecue pork sandwich meals to go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Community Building, Cavness said. The meals will include a sandwich served with beans, coleslaw and a drink for $10, Cavness said.

The parade will be open to anyone who wants to enter a float or a vehicle as long as it adheres to the parade guidelines, Cavness said. The deadline to register a float or car is Nov. 1, Cavness said.

"It's open to anybody as long as it is patriotic in appearance," Cavness said.

Cavness is not sure how many years the Legion has been holding the parade but he believes it has been held for approximately 30-40 years. Cavness is hoping that people will come out and help the American Legion honor those who have served.

"We are hoping there will be people out with flags celebrating," Cavness said.