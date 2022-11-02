America’s Car-Mart donates to Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County

Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader At the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening for the America's Car-Mart of Siloam Springs on Oct. 28, the company announced that it would be donating $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County, presenting them with a large check.
America’s Car-Mart donates to Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton Countyby Spencer Bailey | November 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
