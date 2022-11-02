Arrests and citations

Oct. 24
• Juvenile, 11, cited in connection with assault - third degree.
• Kaytlyne Viletta Linn, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Ryan Trenton Cook, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 25
• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; false imprisonment second degree.
• Lessley Jahue Carroll, 43, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Keelin Blake Mullins, 30, arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order.
• Whitney Nicole Mullins, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Michael Thomas Barber, 42, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 26
• Joshua Lee Mars, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Garry Gene Palone, 62, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Kara Beth Dorsey, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• James Corey Cooper, 48, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
• Victor Manuel Solivan-Torres, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear; failure to pay or file tax return; insurance required -- minimum coverage; operating vehicle with no license plate.
• Brian Craig Cox, 46, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 28
• Matthew Allen Dilbeck, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Steve Arthur Campbell, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Keith Church Melburn, 83, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
Oct. 29
• Andrew Joseph Sbanotto, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ceasar Alexander Flores Mayogra, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Kenneth Russell Weston, 56, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin Ray Mckinney, 30, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Arron Lasater, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Nathan Louis Dawdy, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; probation parole white warrant.
• Gary Gene Palone, 62, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Bobby Jean Adair, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Jay Dee Garrison, 64, cited in connection with no drivers license; no vehicle license; no proof of insurance.
• Michele Lee Phillips, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 30
• Jose Angel Prieto Gonzalez, 30, arrested in connection with possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Raul Enrique Carreno-Baeza, 33, arrested in connection of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• KC Taylor Gregg, 26, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; failure to appear.